Iohannis: I don't believe we should search for guilty parties,but solutions to avoid uncontrollable spread of disease

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that now is not the moment to search for guilty parties because the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, but solutions to avoid the uncontrollable spread of disease among the population.

"In what regards the number of infected, we are in a pandemic and what could be done has been done. I don't believe now is the moment to search for guilty parties, we should search for solutions to avoid the uncontrollable spread of disease among the population," said Iohannis in a press conference at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, when asked if the Government can be blamed by the increase in the number of persons infected by COVID-19 in the recent period.

Iohannis mentioned that the ventilators and equipment now stored at UNIFRAM and are not used must be put, safely, into circulation and used "where they are needed."

"I am convinced this will happen in the near future," he stated.