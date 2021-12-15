Iohannis: I will accept Minister Roman's resignation and appoint Virgil Popescu interim

President Klaus Iohannis said in Brussels on Wednesday that he would accept the resignation of Minister Florin Roman and appoint Virgil Popescu ad interim minister, agerpres reports.

"We have received at the Presidential Administration Mr Minister Florin Roman's resignation. This resignation will be accepted and I shall appoint Mr Minister Virgil Popescu ad interim minister until it is established who will take over this portfolio on a permanent basis," Iohannis said before participating in the Eastern Partnership Summit.

He pointed out that the actual documents would be signed upon his return to Romania.Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting on Thursday.PM Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday took note of Florin Roman's resignation from the Government and sent President Kaus Iohannis the proposal that Energy Minister Virgil Popescu be appointed interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru informed.