Iohannis: In Romania, anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the Pesach holiday, in which he reaffirms his commitment to protect the rights of citizens belonging to national minorities and the spiritual and cultural heritage of the ethnic minorities, according to a Presidential Administration release.

"Once more, I condemn the actions that damage the freedom of conscience and taint the memory of the Holocaust. In Romania, the anti-Semitic, xenophobic and racist manifestations must be harshly sanctioned, with celerity, in accordance with the legislation in the area," Iohannis said in the message presented by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest.According to the head of state, the Jewish community has "definitely contributed to the modernity and prosperity of our country, to the independence and national unity, as well as to our integration in the European and North-Atlantic structures, and to assuming the democratic values.""This valuable contribution reminds us how important it is to defend, in today's society, the ties of solidarity that make possible the harmonious living and the respect for the other," President Iohannis also shows.He addressed the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania and all members of the Jewish communities congratulations and wishes of prosperity."A celebration of the liberation of the Jews from slavery and their rebirth as a free people, Pesach renews, with each celebration, the fidelity to the spiritual values of Judaism, such as dialogue, solidarity and tolerance," President Iohannis also says in his message.