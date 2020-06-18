Iohannis, on state of alert extension: Gov't has acted correctly, legally and timely

President Klaus Iohannis believes the Government has acted according to law in the case of extending the state of alert.

"If someone in Parliament opines differently, he or she has the constitutional right to ask for a verification, nonetheless in my opinion, the manner in which the Government has acted is correct, legal and opportune, and the measures still in force are less than in the first phase, there are absolutely important measures (...) and it is a useful, correct and commonsensical approach," Iohannis said on Thursday.

In his opinion, "the approach of the so-called Opposition in Parliament is based on an electioneering exaggeration."

"They are actually making a scandal for the sake of scandal and are trying to get a few more votes. Practically, the PSD [Social Democratic Party] does nothing but bring insecurity among the population, in a period when people must be sure that things done by the authorities are correct and they should observe the measures imposed," Iohannis showed.

The president has made some statements at the end of a visit to the ICU Mobile Unit of the Romexpo Complex of Bucharest.