Iohannis on volunteers with DSP Bucharest Call center: Everybody is very well trained

All volunteers are very well trained, said President Iohannis on Sunday, upon his visit to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP)'s Call center, within the National Arena.

"I wanted to know how the people who are here react. I've found that all volunteers are very well trained, have a calm, very professional approach, manage to calm people who have problems if they are sick and, especially, if they are infected with this novel virus. (...) We can see in the last few days that the measures taken by the authorities are starting to give the first results, the number of new infections per day has not increased in the last two weeks, we are on a plateau, but hospitals are getting busier," Iohannis said.