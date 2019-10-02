Iohannis: Prime Minister flagrantly infringes constitution and gravely affects Romania's credibility

President Klaus Iohannis claims that the refusal of Prime Minister Dancila to consult with him in what regards the issue of the European Commissioner, "which regards our country's reputation", represents a "flagrant" infringement of the Constitution and "gravely affects the credibility of Romania."

"Ms. Viorica Dancila continues to demonstrate to all that she has no business heading the Government. The refusal to consult today with the President of Romania on a matter that regards the reputation of our country is a flagrant infringement of the Constitution. The gesture of the Prime Minister shows, at the same time, the dilettantism and her total lack of political responsibility. The stubbornness of the Prime Minister to support her political friends for a position in the European Union, despite the obvious integrity issues, led to a colossal failure and risks to produce significant damage to Romania, including losing the European Commissioner for Transportation portfolio," Iohannis stated, according to a press statement of the Presidential Administration.

He conveyed to the Prime Minister to no longer "risk" the country's credibility "for petty party interests."

"I draw attention publicly to Ms. Dancila: stop risking the country's credibility for petty party interests! Your governance has already done too much harm to Romania, stop! Stop shaming Romania with all the unprofessional people and with people with integrity issues that you insist on nominating both in Government, as well as in important positions within the European Union! I ask the Prime Minister to respect the Constitution and the country's laws and to make a new nomination for the position of European Commissioner, only following consultations with the President of Romania and after getting the Parliament's approval," the head of state added.