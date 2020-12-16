Iohannis: PSD got most votes, but it does not mean it can have claims to government

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that Social Democratic Party (PSD) cannot have claims to the government, according to AGERPRES.

"From my information, PSD does not negotiate with any other party or vice versa, no other party negotiates with PSD . PSD, yes, got the most votes, but that it does not mean that it can have claims to the government. It is an exaggerated interpretation. If I were to clarify this issue, the Constitution is very clear, if a party wins over 50% of the seats, then it has the right to form the Government as it wishes (...) and then the president would be obliged to nominate a person from that party. Attention! The person cannot be imposed on the president, but the Constitution clearly states that if the party has more than half of the mandates, the candidate for prime minister must be nominated from that party," Iohannis said.

The head of state said that in any other situation the president holds consultations with political parties and "has full freedom to appoint a person whom he believes will coagulate a majority in order for a government to be voted."