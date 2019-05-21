Iohannis: PSD tries to bend laws to save leader; referendum providing stamp that it is no longer acceptable

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is trying to "bend" the laws to save its national leader Liviu Drganea from going to jail, adding that the referendum on May 26 offers an opportunity to the Romanians to say no more.

"Romania matters, Romanians matter to the EU. Do you know who does not matter? PSD does not matter to Europe. I think that in the meantime, everyone knows why, not because a party is to be excluded, but for the way the PSD has governed for two and a half years. European leaders do not come to interfere with very concrete issues; they do not even mention such issues, because it is not right do interfering with the domestic politics of another country. No one has come to me to ask why in Oltenia the express way to Pitesti will be inaugurated tomorrow for the 10th time. It would be laughable if not so serious. Contrary to what has been alleged, economic issues have not been discussed either. In our conversations, we stick to our European issues. But there is one issue in which they are very interested, it is the question of the rule of law, judicial independence," Iohannis said the launch event of the "EU.RO - Un dialog deschis despre Europa" (EU.RO - An open dialogue on Europe) book, which took place at the Oltenia Philharmonic House.

According Iohannis, the rule of law and judicial independence are not negotiable. "PSD tries to bend the laws to save their leader from jail, PSD tries to subjugate justice to save their corrupted people and thieves who have climbed to the top of the state and that is unacceptable in Europe and Romania alike. That is why no relevant European leaders ever talks with PSD, not because they would not want to be with the Romanians, not because they would like to impose something on us. It blows your mind hearing the PSD going canvassing in the country trying to come up with all kinds of strange ideas," added Iohannis.

He pointed out that if judicial independence is lost, everything is lost and the Romanians will pay, not PSD.

"They will lose the elections at one point but and leave power well-pocketed. It will be everyday Romanians that will pay for this mega failure in the rule of Romania, and that I find unacceptable. Those people must be stopped and that is the third question, the big question at the referendum that is not written there. This referendum provides the Romanians a stamp to make it clear to the PSD that this can no longer continue, and if the Romanians turn out for the referendum and stamp 'yes' that means indeed PSD has to go home,' said Iohannis.

Prior to the launch of his book, Iohannis had a meeting with local administration officials of the Oltenia region.