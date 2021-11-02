Iohannis: Romania is committed to enhance the system of forest protection and plant forests in new areas

Romania is committed to enhance the system of forest protection and plant forests in new areas, President Klaus Iohannis says.

"Protecting forests and sustainable land use are crucial to fight #climatechange. We are committed to enhance Romania's system of forest protection and to plant forests in new areas, especially those prone to desertification," Iohannis says in a message posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

President Iohannis shows that Romania endorses the Glasgow Declaration on forests and land use.

"We must work together at international level to develop the system of incentives for afforestation and support those who choose forests over alternative land use," Iohannis points out.

A number of 105 world leaders signed the Glasgow Declaration. The document marks the leaders' commitment, among other, to work together to prevent forest loss and land degradation until 2030. Moreover, the leaders will consolidate their efforts to preserve forests and other ecosystems.

President Klaus Iohannis participated Monday and Tuesday in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, Agerpres informs.