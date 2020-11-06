Iohannis: Rules must be strictly followed in open markets; otherwise tougher may come

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that open-air markets will continue to operate amid the latest COVID-19 measures in the cards, pointing out that the rules must be strictly followed in those places, otherwise tougher measures may come.

"Last night we talked about measures rather generically, especially me in the opening of the government meeting and we indeed talked about markets and fairs being closed, but discussing these issues in more detail with the government I came to the conclusion that probably the wisest solution it would be to close the markets that are in enclosed spaces and let open-air markets operate, if things do not get worse, because it is autumn, small farmers want to come and sell their products there, it is the time when many Romanians make their supplies for the winter, and so the open-air markets, the traditional peasant markets, will remain open but all the rules will have to be strictly followed. There will be checks, and we will take more measures where we see that following the rules is not possible," said Iohannis.The President paid a visit to Maramures County on Friday.