Iohannis: Through his life, King Mihai shows no one is too young to prove love of country

Through his life spent in faith, dedication and sacrifice, King Mihai shows us that no one is too young to prove his love of country and never too old to serve it, President Klaus Iohannis said in a Monday's message on the occasion of the unveiling ceremony of the sovereign's statue.

The president's message was presented in Sinaia by the State Councilor for Relations with Public Authorities and Civil Society, Catalina Galer.

"King Mihai I had an extremely important contribution to Romania's return to democratic values and its proximity to the West. The sovereign dedicated himself to this cause and made efforts for Romania's accession to NATO, but also to the European Union. The legacy of King Mihai I, through the devotion and respect for the nation and the institutions of the state, through the courage, integrity and modesty he has shown throughout his life, must remain in the midst of our nation as the nucleus of solidarity and unity, be defended and passed on to generations. Through his life spent in faith, dedication and sacrifice, King Mihai shows us that no one is too young to prove his love of country and never too old to serve it," reads a message from President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres informs.

The head of state emphasized the patriotism of King Mihai I, but also his loyalty to the country and his deep attachment to democratic values and principles.

"The king was on the throne of the country in one of the most cruel periods of history, being forced to make difficult decisions for the good of the Romanian people. Through his actions, Mihai I demonstrated, each time, his faith and belonging to the ideal of democracy and freedom. Thus, using all his prerogatives, he vehemently opposed the establishment of the communist regime. Consistent with his principles and, especially, devoted to Romania, although far from the country, with the thought to the Romanians, Mihai I continued to fight, with all his skill, for a democratic and free state, which would be part of the great family of European democracies," the president said.

Klaus Iohannis called for the memory of the sovereign to be honored "by defending democracy and the rule of law, by cultivating tolerance, solidarity and respect for human dignity."

"Starting today, in his hometown, in the shadow of Peles raised by the founder of independent Romania, under the protective arms of the Heroes' Cross, the emblematic figure of King Mihai I will shape our recent past, striving for a European destiny!," the head of state added in his message.

The life-size statue of King Mihai I was unveiled on Monday in Sinaia, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the sovereign's birth.