Iohannis, to prefects: I expect firmness; communicate measures well

President Klaus Iohannis called on prefects on Thursday to be firm in enforcing the restrictive measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

"I expect from you, from everyone, firmness, clarity, total involvement and good public communication. Communicate the measures, communicate what is happening, but do not become a source of panic news. It would be a fundamental error," Iohannis told a videoconference with the prefects.

He stressed that the new measures taken at the national level are "well thought out, correct and expect results in two, maximum three weeks."

The head of state has a videoconference with prefects on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, together with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela, the Health Minister Nelu Tataru, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.