Iohannis: We are and wish to remain solid partner for civil society in the Republic of Moldova

Romania wishes to remain a solid partner for civil society in the Republic of Moldova, and the second round of presidential elections in the neighboring country will be closely followed, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace .

"We are and we wish to remain a solid partner for the civil society of the Republic of Moldova in its entirety. We will be extremely careful in this Sunday's election to ensure that the future of the Republic of Moldova is decided exclusively by the freely expressed vote of the citizens, within democratic, fair elections, free from any unwanted interference," the head of state said.

He spoke about one of the candidates in the second round of the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova.

"I was glad to see in the first round a vote of the citizens for the candidate Maia Sandu, this being in fact a vote in favor of an irreversible democratic evolution of the Republic of Moldova, that Romania has permanently supported and unreservedly supports," stressed the.

In this regard, he stressed that the European path "is one of progress, with courageous reforms, especially in the field of justice, and by strengthening democracy".

"Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova in its real modernization efforts. Our country has already invested significantly and disinterestedly in infrastructure, interconnection projects, schools, hospitals, kindergartens and many other areas for the direct benefit of citizens, for the development of the Republic of Moldova and for the consolidation of democracy," the president further mentioned.