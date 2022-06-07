Iohannis: We cannot explain to population that we do not increase salaries or pensions now, so as not to increase inflation

The government is doing its job as best it can, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, noting that he would have liked the experts to give advice before the crisis, not after its onset.

"I would have liked these experts to tell us before the crisis is coming, so that we could prepare a little. As such, post festum, it is easy to comment. The government is doing its job as best it can. We cannot explain to the population that now we are not raising either the wages or the pensions so as not to increase inflation and then we will see. We must be realistic. People have expectations and they are legitimate, from the Government, to come up with solutions now and for the medium and long term and from what I have discussed with the Prime Minister and the ministers and we are discussing quite frequently at the coalition level, all these issues are being considered and are being worked on," the president told a press conference.

Iohannis noted that the government is taking steps every week to ensure the growth of the economy and to fight inflation.

"Of course, there are all kinds of theories, we know them, with pro-cyclical and anti-cyclical measures. In the end, of course, the government will have to take care and stabilize the income level of the population, but also reduce inflation and this is what will happen," said Iohannis.

At the same time, the president drew attention to the fact that the global economy has entered a "complicated phase" due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Of course, at the national level we need corrective measures and measures that support the population, that's why I have said it some other time and I repeat it, it is very good that in Romania we have a coalition government, which is based on a strong majority in Parliament and so it can come up with measures that mitigate the impact of these price increases," Iohannis said.

The head of state added that although people are waiting for "immediate solutions", the budget "cannot be extended indefinitely" and that a lot of wisdom and patience are needed.

