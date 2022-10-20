Iohannis: We have inflation that exceeds 15pct; it would be reasonable for pensions to increase considering this

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that it would be reasonable for the increase of pensions, as of 1 January 2023, to take into account the inflation which exceeds 15 percent.

"If we're talking about the increase of pensions, we must see the wider context a bit. I know that all types of proposals have been spread around: 10 percent, 11 percent, but let's see the bigger picture, we cannot expect pensioners to pay they price of crises and, taking into account we have an inflation which exceeds 15 percent, I believe it would be fair, reasonable for this increase of pensions, as of 1 January, to take into account this inflation and then, the increase, in my opinion, should be higher than it had been spread around so far. I don't know if the budget allows this increase up to 15 percent, as people would expect to have a fair compensation in relation to inflation, but I believe that it's worth taking all options into consideration and come up with an increase which can compensate well the inflation, and another aspect which I, personally, see as essential; a special, increased attention must be paid to those with low pensions, because the biggest issues emerge there," the head of state said prior to attending the meeting of the European Council. AGERPRES