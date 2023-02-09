Iohannis: When coalition decides to make a change in gov't, I'll make the best decision for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that, when the coalition decides to make a change in the government, in accordance with the Constitution I will make the decision that seems best for Romania regarding the appointment of the prime minister.

"Sometimes some politicians go on TV and rush to speak without thinking, so to say, but I don't think anyone forgot or didn't understand that this coalition arose out of a need. The country must be governable and the country must have a stable government in these troubled times and then we must have the inner strength to go over certain petty statements more or less lightly and see what the interest of Romania is in reality", said the president, when asked if he would appoint the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, prime minister at the government rotation movement in the context of the social democrat's statements regarding the mandate of Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace.

"When the coalition decides to make a change in the government, all interested parties will present themselves, they will present their points of view to me and, in accordance with the Constitution, I will then make the decision that seems to me the best for Romania," the president stated.AGERPRES