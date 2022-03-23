 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Irina Begu qualifies for second round in Miami (WTA)

digisport.ro
Irina Begu

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) on Wednesday, with a total prize pool of 8,369,455 dollars, by defeating American Hailey Baptiste, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1, Agerpres reports.

Irina Begu (31 years old, the 70th in the WTA) needed two hours of play to defeat her young opponent (20 years old, the 122nd in the WTA).

Begu secured a cheque for 30,130 dollars and 35 WTA points, and her next opponent will be Belarus' Arina Sabalenka, the main seed. The two are at their first direct encounter.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.