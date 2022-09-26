ITU Plenipotentiary Conference president: Russian delegation, present at event in Bucharest with content specialists

Russia is present at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest with content specialists, said Sabin Sarmas, the president of the 21st edition of the international event at the Palace of the Parliament.

"I had a short dialogue with the Russian delegation. I think there are more than ten present. All their specialists are here, all the people who deal with the content. I understand that they did not receive the visa, but this is a piece of information that I would like to ask you to verify, some of their staff helping them during the conference. What the causes were I couldn't tell you, but all their specialists are here. From that point of view I felt they were satisfied. It seems other countries had members who did not receive a visa and it would be good for that to be checked. There is an accreditation process, a delegation assumed by the member country, some credentials must be taken from the ITU. There are two parallel processes: the ITU verifies and says that it is okay, and the Romanian state can say for one reason or another that it cannot accept a citizen in Romania," Sarmas explained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, on Saturday, in a press release, that entry visas were granted to all 17 officials designated by the Russian Federation as members of the official delegation of this state at the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, as per the request of the Russian side. On the other hand, visas were revoked for journalists "abusively notified" as officials, among the reasons being Romania's national security.

