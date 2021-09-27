Firefighter Iulian Rotariu, from the Botosani Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), won the ultra-marathon organized in the Central Andes, Bolivia, held between September 20 and 26, announces the event organizer, Canal Adventure.

Iulian Rotariu, the only Romanian in the competition, won all seven stages of the "Ultra Bolivia Race," beating the German Sascha Gramm in the general classification.

The South American competition involved running 220 kilometers in seven days, at an altitude of up to 4,200 meters on the Altiplano plateau in the Central Andes. The race was self-sustaining, the participants providing both the food and the mandatory and personal equipment during the seven days of the competition.Iulian Rotariu is not a competition athlete and runs to support the cause of children with autism. Last year, he won the ultra-marathon "The Ultra Asia Race" in Vietnam. Also in November 2019, he won the ultra-marathon "Ultra Africa Race," held in Mozambique, after running 200 kilometers in five days.