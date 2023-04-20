Jan - Feb turnover of motor vehicle trade up 17.5 pct YoY

The turnover of wholesale and retail trade, and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles over January - February 2023 was 17.5 percent up from the same period of 2022, while the turnover for market services provided to the population increased by 22.4 percent, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official report, the activities to see growth in retail volumes over January 1 - February 28, 2023, unadjusted, were: trade in motor vehicles (+28.1 percent), motor vehicle maintenance and repair (+13.7 percent), trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+2.3 percent). Conversely, trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories, maintenance and repair of motorcycles dropped 15.1 percent.

Adjusted for workdays and seasonality, the turnover for wholesale and retail trade, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was up 12.8 percent.

The turnover for market services provided to the population, unadjusted, advanced 22.4 percent year-over-year, as an effect of growth in washing and dry cleaning of textiles and furs (+70.9 percent), the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+27.1 percent), HoReCA activities (+26.2 percent), hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+23.9 percent), gambling and other recreational activities (+9.2 percent).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, market services provided to the population were 29.4 percent up year-over-year. AGERPRES