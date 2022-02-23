 
     
Japanese Ambassador: Romania is increasingly proving that it is a stable force in EU

Romania is increasingly proving itself as a stable force in the European Union, said Japan's Ambassador in Bucharest Hiroshi Ueda, adding that he will support our country's efforts to adhere to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"Japan and Romania share the same core values, such as the rule of law state, democracy and more. An important partner for Japan, Romania is increasingly proving itself as a stable force in the EU and as a country on NATO's Eastern border. Currently, we are working hard to launch our Strategic Partnership meant to take our relations to the next level. Romania has recently begun the negotiations for accession to the OECD. I believe this to be an extremely important opportunity for Romania and I want to support its efforts in the future," the diplomat said in a video message recorded on the occasion of Japan's National Day.

In this context, he spoke about bilateral economic relations and about infrastructure projects, such as the subway line to the "Henri Coanda" airport, Agerpres.ro informs.

The ambassador also said that the bridge in Braila "will be completed by the end of this year and will become a new landmark of Romania."

The diplomat also mentioned the cultural cooperation of the two countries and admitted that he was impressed by the popularity of Japanese language, literature and pop culture in Romania.

