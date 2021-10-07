Jaqueline Cristian receives wild card at Transylvania Open

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian has received a wild card at the Transylvania Open tournament, a WTA 250 category event that will take place in Cluj-Napoca, October 23-31, according to the organisers.

Cristian, world number 111, received the first wild card on the Transylvania Open main draw She is thus the third Romanian player to make it to the main draw of the tournament, after Simona Halep, world number 17, and Irina Begu, world number 61.

Cristian sent a message to the organisers and the fans that will show up for her matches: "I am very happy to return to Cluj, on the main draw of the Transylvania Open tournament. I have received a wild card from [tournament director] Patrick Ciorcila, whom I want to thank very much. I'm sure it will be a beautiful tournament and, as usual, very well organised. Kisses! I can't wait to see you!"Cristian last week lost in the semis of the 2021 Astana Open to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. She played her first semifinal in a WTA tournament in the capital of Kazakhstan.Among the players expected in Cluj-Napoca is the recent winner of the US Open, British Emma Raducanu, 18, whose father is Romanian.