Jazz Festival 2022 brings over 50 musicians, with concerts in iconic places for Timisoara

More than 50 musicians will perform in four emblematic places for the city, as part of the 12th edition of the Timisoara Jazz Festival event, between October 24 and November 2, this year's regalia having as its motto Ten Days Of Jazz And Happiness.

The Jazz Banat Cultural Foundation will bring to the four stages, symbols of the architecture and history of Timisoara, top Romanian and international jazz artists: Timisoara Project with Vasko Atanasovski, Vasil Hadzimanov, Michel Godard & Aleksandar Petrov, Rabih Abou-Khalil Quartet, Mamogi feat. Mohini Dey, Itamar Borochov Quartet, Nik Bartsch's Mobile, Sha, Trigon, Shri Quartet, Rymden, Markus Stockhausen Group: Tales, JazzyBIT, Sebastian Spanache, VanDerCris, Antonio Farao Trio, Luiza Zan & Gyarfas Istvan: Lady Day Night, Mircea Tiberian & Liviu Butoi, the organizers say in a press release, told Agerpres.

The four emblematic places that will host the event are the Noul Mileniu Reformed Church, which impresses with its organic architecture by the renowned Hungarian architect Imre Makovecz, the Millennium Church, the largest Roman Catholic church in Timisoara, its construction having begun in 1896. The third place will be the Capitol Hall of the Banatul Philharmonic, with a history of over 110 years, and the Aula Magna of the West University of Timisoara, which will host the Timisoara Jazz Awards on October 29.

The program of this edition is structured in such a way as to satisfy the most refined tastes and is addressed both to the young audience and to those who have attended hundreds of concerts.

The performances from October 24-27 will take place in the Noul Mileniu Reformed Church (with Sebastian Spanache - solo piano (Romania), Timisoara Project (Serbia, Slovenia, France); JazzyBIT (Romania), Markus Stockhausen Group - Tales (Germany, Holland), VanDerCris (Romania), Antonio Farao Trio (Italy), Luiza Zan & Gyarfas Istvan - Lady Day Night (Romania, Hungary).

On October 28, the public is expected at the Millennium Church (Romanian Square), where Mircea Tiberian & Liviu Butoi (Romania) will perform, and on October 29, the host will be the Aula Magna of the West University of Timisoara, where a poster exhibit will be organized, titled 50 Years Of jazz In Timisoara.

Between October 30 and November 2, the concerts take place in the Capitol Hall, with Rabih Abou-Khalil Quartet (Lebanon, Poland, Italy) and Mark Hartsuch and Gino Banks (India, USA), Itamar Borochov Quartet (Israel), Sha Solo (Switzerland ), Trigon (Republic of Moldova), Shri Quartet (India, Great Britain, Norway, USA) and Rymden (Sweden, Norway).