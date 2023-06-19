 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication

nonguvernamental.org
news stiri presa jurnalism jurnalisti

Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication.

The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies (FJSC), together with partners from the US and Ukraine, is organising a scientific conference on the impact of digital revolution on communication on Thursday and Friday, at the Senate Hall of the University of Bucharest.

According to a FJSC press release issued on Monday, the conference called "Communication in times of (poly)crisis and digital disruptive transformations" brings together professors, researchers, journalists and communication people from 16 countries on four continents, who will present studies on the role of journalism and communication under the impact of the digital revolution in a period marked by multiple major crises: the COVID pandemic, the energy crisis, climate change, population ageing, migration and the war in Ukraine.

The impact of digital systems on communication, propaganda and hybrid warfare, online polarization and fragmentation, amplification of the spread of fake news on social media platforms, artificial intelligence and media, hate speech and online incitement by bots and trolls, making viral conspiracy theories and the antidote to disinformation, populism and radicalization are the main themes of the debates, the quoted source said.

The participants with scientific papers and communications come from Ukraine, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, but also from universities and research centers in India, Lagos, Vietnam, China (Hong Kong) and the US.

The conference is organized jointly with The Institute for International Journalism of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University (the US) and Yuriy Fed'kovych Chernivtsi National University of Ukraine.

The detailed schedule of the 2023 edition of the FJSC conference can be accessed at fjsc.unibuc.ro website. The event will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the faculty.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.