Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication.

The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies (FJSC), together with partners from the US and Ukraine, is organising a scientific conference on the impact of digital revolution on communication on Thursday and Friday, at the Senate Hall of the University of Bucharest.

According to a FJSC press release issued on Monday, the conference called "Communication in times of (poly)crisis and digital disruptive transformations" brings together professors, researchers, journalists and communication people from 16 countries on four continents, who will present studies on the role of journalism and communication under the impact of the digital revolution in a period marked by multiple major crises: the COVID pandemic, the energy crisis, climate change, population ageing, migration and the war in Ukraine.

The impact of digital systems on communication, propaganda and hybrid warfare, online polarization and fragmentation, amplification of the spread of fake news on social media platforms, artificial intelligence and media, hate speech and online incitement by bots and trolls, making viral conspiracy theories and the antidote to disinformation, populism and radicalization are the main themes of the debates, the quoted source said.

The participants with scientific papers and communications come from Ukraine, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, but also from universities and research centers in India, Lagos, Vietnam, China (Hong Kong) and the US.

The conference is organized jointly with The Institute for International Journalism of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University (the US) and Yuriy Fed'kovych Chernivtsi National University of Ukraine.

The detailed schedule of the 2023 edition of the FJSC conference can be accessed at fjsc.unibuc.ro website. The event will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the faculty.