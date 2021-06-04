JusMin Ion: We are firmly committed to unprecedented efforts in the fight against corruption

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, participated in the special session of the UN General Assembly, in which context he stated that "unprecedented" efforts in the fight against corruption are being "firmly" undertaken.

"I delivered a speech at the special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against corruption - we are firmly committed to unprecedented efforts in the fight against corruption," Stelian Ion said, according to a press release issued to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the quoted source, the special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against corruption is taking place in New York from June 2 to 4.

"In this global forum, the Minister of Justice, Stelian Cristian Ion, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the introduction of the fight against corruption on the agenda of the General Assembly, especially in the context in which it is increasingly a facilitator of organized crime groups. Regarding Romania, this is the perspective from which the criminal policy in the field of macro-crime, including the environmental one, must be approached", the release reads.

Stelian Ion also recalled the importance of the consistent use of the UN Convention against Corruption and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, essential tools for strengthening international judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

At the same time, the minister of justice referred to the National Anticorruption Strategy, which is underway, and to the recovery of assets from crime, in the range of tools used to fight corruption.