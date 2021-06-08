JusMin: It is important for politicians to find solutions to quickly abolish SIIJ

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, declared that the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism) report published on Tuesday by the European Commission is written in a positive note and highlighted that it is important to find solutions to "quickly" abolish the Special Section (SIIJ).

"All our moves in the legislative plan were monitored. The report, as usual, represents a faithful and objective image of what has happened in the last period. I would point out, in general terms that the note in which this report was written is a positive one. We can notice progress from the year 2020 as well, as well as the beginning of this year and we are encouraged in going on this same line, establishing very clearly that we, Romania, have a clear objective, the idea of quickly lift the CVM. It is important to keep this line which is a correct one," Stelian Ion announced in a press conference.

The Minister of Justice reiterated the necessity of abolishing the Section for the investigation of crimes in the justice system (SIIJ), reminding the fact that the Romanian courts have already begun in giving solutions based on the Justice Court of the European Union.

"For the subject of abolishing the SIIJ, we can notice the fact that, in the report, the Commission appreciates the draft proposed by the Government and sent to Parliament. We can notice that the members of the Commission do not refer, in any way, to the necessity of imposing additional guarantees once the SIIJ will be abolished. It is a matter I wish I put in local context, because, based on the CJEU's decision of May 18, 2021, our courts have already begun giving certain solutions. I am referring to the Pitesti Court of Appeal, according to which the establishment of SIIJ does not justify and these matters involve a lot of complications in the future. We cannot expect from the CJEU to solve our internal problems. We were given the freedom to accomplish this. Furthermore, we cannot expect the justice system alone to solve these matters. As such, it is very important, as politicians to find solutions for the quick abolishing of this SIIJ. I continue to believe that the Government draft is the right one and I will try to convince our MP colleagues to go forward on this solution. It is important to abolish this section," Stelian Ion said.