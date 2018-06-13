JusMin Toader on statements by politicians on justice: A problem of delimitation of powers requiring rigorous discussion

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader believes that, as far as the balance of powers is concerned, there is a "temptation" of everyone to "expand," which is proved by the constitutional conflicts brought to the attention of the Constitutional Court (CCR), adding that a "rigorous" discussion on the statements made by politicians on justice is needed.

"It is a very important matter that has to be debated and prepared in advance. Today's agenda has been supplemented without having received the materials beforehand, on which we can express ourselves. As you may have probably seen, I have said that these are the two most problematic issues, most important items on the agenda, but they were added to the supplementary list and they must be analysed, debated rigorously, with arguments and counterarguments. (...) The problem here regards the merits: it is, after all, a problem of delimitation of powers. We have to look at it from both sides; if we are to discuss the balance of the three powers, let us not discuss only from a certain perspective, let us discuss whether or not there is- real fact - an undeniable temptation of expansion. Just take a look at the legal conflicts of a constitutional nature brought up to the CCR attention. Every time a power has claimed that the other power has encroached upon its jurisdiction," Toader said upon leaving the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) responding to questions about recent statements by national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea on prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and whether he is worried about some positions voiced by politicians.Regarding the statements made by politicians on justice, Toader stressed that a rigorous discussion at CSM on this issue is needed."Therefore, I have proposed the CSM, and I am glad that it was voted and approved for the materials to be distributed as needed so that we may have time for reflection, a time to observe and come up with counterarguments. We have received the materials. I am expecting short time a CSM meeting to be soon called to discuss rigorously and applied apply if and who was wrong " Toader said at the end of a CSM session on Thursday.