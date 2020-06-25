Justice Ministry takes over presidency of National Commission for International Humanitarian Law

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) announced, on Thursday, that it took over the presidency of the National Commission for International Humanitarian Law (CNDIU), for the length of one year.

According to a release of the MJ sent to AGERPRES, the event took place at the headquarters of the National Defence Ministry, on the occasion of the ordinary session of the CNDIU."The takeover of the Presidency of the Commission by the Justice Ministry represents an opportunity to develop both the legal dimension that regards the implementation and application of international humanitarian law, as well as the programmatic dimension, that regards Romania's vision towards this subject," the release also mentions.The Justice Ministry proposes an ambitious approach of its presidency of the CNDIU and has in view the notification of Parliament in regards to a draft law regarding the judicial cooperation between Romania and the International Criminal Court, the elaboration and promotion of a novel strategy regarding international humanitarian law, the previous one dating from 2007, the development of the capacity of the Commission to fulfill the tasks of the Consultative Committee regarding Resolution II of the Hague Convention of 1954 for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and increasing the degree of dissemination of international humanitarian law in civil society, including through the program of law education in schools and highschools and informing the public regarding the activity of the Justice Ministry within the Commission, but also regarding the activity of the Commission itself.Furthermore, MJ proposes the elaboration of a Guide of international law to everyone's understanding, that would contain the fundamental elements in the practice of humanitarian international law and a compendium of essential customs applicable to citizens that are under the incidence of international humanitarian law. This could be used in the exercise of generalizing the introduction in the university curriculum of the discipline International Humanitarian Law.The National Commission for International Humanitarian Law is a consultative organ of the Government, without legal personality, which was established by Government Decision 420 of March 29, 2006, for the purpose of fulfilling the obligations that Romania has on the basis of international treaties in the realm of humanitarian law.The Commission is composed of a representative each of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Defence Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior, the Education and Research Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Culture Ministry, and the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests.On behalf of the Justice Ministry, the CNDIU presidency will be exercised by the secretary general of the Ministry, Elena Petrascu.