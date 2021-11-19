Kelemen Hunor: Anything is possible, except for UDMR being a decoration in a government

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) cannot be an element of decoration in a future government, the chairman of the Union, Kelemen Hunor, said on Friday at the end of a new round of negotiations on the establishment of a new governing majority.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament whether the UDMR will remain in power in case it is left without one of the three portfolios, especially Development, Kelemen Hunor said that "anything is possible", except for the UDMR to be an element of decoration in a future cabinet.

He added that the UDMR was not "sabotaged" by anyone and was "extremely fair" throughout the negotiations for the formation of a new majority.

He stated that UDMR does not give up the Ministry of Development.

The Union leader recalled that there was a time when the UDMR had a proposal for prime minister, but "took a step back" and "did not ask for anyone's support".

The UDMR head said the political agreement had been finalized, and expressed hope that next week the new government would be voted on by Parliament.

"The political agreement is finalized, still to be completed with the prime minister, ministers, portfolios, but in the rest we have managed to complete it. In principle, we can expect a vote in Parliament next week, on Thursday, if things are completed by Monday morning. (...)," pointed out Kelemen Hunor, Agerpres informs.