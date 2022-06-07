Klaus Iohannis: To say the Black Sea is blocked seems like an exaggeration to me for time being

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in eastern Buzau that the information according to which the Black Sea would be blocked is an "exaggeration" and that only the northern part of Ukraine is in this situation, Agerpres reports.

Asked how cereals could be transported from Ukraine through Romania, in the context in which the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, declared that the Black Sea is blocked due to the mines, the president replied that at the moment the cereals are being brought to Constata port."This route is viable and it is happening right now. It is a route that is currently being used. Cereals are being brought to the Port of Constanta and from there, further, by water. And to say the Black Sea is blocked seems like an exaggeration to me for the time being. The danger of mines in the Black Sea exists and the northern part of the Black Sea corresponding to Ukraine is blocked, but the Port of Constanta is not blocked and we will make sure it is not blocked," President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference.Asked if he contradicts the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, from this point of view, Iohannis replied: "I should not presume to contradict any minister. I told you how the situation is".