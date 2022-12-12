Klaus Iohannis: Vote on Schengen upset me; I am determined to take things further

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday evening that he was "upset and disappointed" with the fact that Romania did not obtain all the votes in order to join the Schengen area and mentioned that he is determined to take things "further" until our country becomes a member of the free trade area, told Agerpres.

"Romania is very active in combating illegal migration. That's why even the Romanians did not understand where this refusal came from. And people are angry, many are downright outraged and I can understand them. But in politics it does not matter if you are angry or frustrated or happy. In politics we are elected to solve the problems of the community, the problems of the nation and that is what I will continue to do. This vote, even if it upset and disappointed me, does not make me back down and personally I will remain very connected to the phenomenon and I am determined to take things forward until Romania becomes a member of the Schengen Area. This will not be easy. Now, on Wednesday and Thursday, probably also on Friday, we will have a meeting of the European Council and I will definitely raise this issue in the European Council. There will be a debate, there will probably be different opinions, but a new vote will only take place when the JHA Council meets and from the data we have at the moment it is hard to believe that in a few days there will be a change of opinion on the Austrian side", Iohannis said in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Palace.