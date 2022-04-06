LabMin invites unionists to be partners in implementing PNRR reforms

Labour Minister Marius Budai addressed the trade unionists protesting on Wednesday in front of the government and invited them to participate as partners in the implementation of the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Agerpres reports.

"I am here today to make sure that for us, the Romanian Government, social dialogue is extremely important. We are in this period in the construction of measures to support the Romanian citizens, to support the most vulnerable categories of people. Mr. President (of the BNS, ed. n.), I appeal here, in front of the citizens, to all the trade unions, to all the employers' associations. If we have all been excluded from the PNRR negotiation, I now invite you to be partners in the implementation of the reforms in the PNRR, to ensure together that the reform of the Salary Law, that the reform of the Pensions Law will not lead to the poverty of the Romanian citizens. I want you to accept this invitation, to be my partners in implementing these reforms," Marius Budai said.The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) is holding a protest rally in Victoriei Square (Gov't venue) on Wednesday, followed by a march travelling to Constitution Square (Parliament's Hqs.). They observed a moment of silence for the victims of the war in Ukraine.All 35 trade union federations affiliated to the BNS, both in the private sector and in the public system, ensure the participation of at least 5,000 trade unions in the protest action.The BNS calls for the adoption of support measures to compensate for the economic and social effects of the war in Ukraine, at an economic and social level.On the other hand, the BNS urgently calls for measures for Romania's energy and food security and mentions that, on the energy front, the priority of eliminating dependence on energy resources imported from Russia overlaps with the effects of liberalizing the electricity and natural gas market, which has led to a strong interconnection of the Romanian energy markets (electricity, gas and fuel) with European ones, with effects especially in terms of rising prices.At the same time, the organization calls for the conclusion of a national pact for the defense industry that will contain concrete measures to relaunch this sector, as well as to limit the pressure felt by the population as a result of the financing costs for equipping the Army.The trade unionists of the National Trade Union Bloc who participated in the protest in front of the Government marched towards the Palace of the Parliament, and will reach the Constitution Square.