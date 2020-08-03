Labour minister: Pensions, to increase from September 1, several scenarios being considered one percentage of increase

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru declared on Monday, in Alba Iulia, that the pensions will "certainly" increase starting with September 1, without specifying the percentage of the increase, mentioning that "several scenarios" are being considered in this regard.

"Pensions will increase. It is also an obligation and a determination that we have, that despite the situation generated by the pandemic, with a direct effect on the economy, we do what needs to be done for Romanians to have their pensions increased from September 1, and this is a firm commitment that the Government is making. We have a few more days until the Ministry of Finance completes the evaluation - I am used to talking about figures, sums and decisions only when I have all the elements in front of me. A lot of scenarios are, indeed, being considered but it does not make any sense to confirm or put forwards other figures, because this is not the approach that I, personally, have. I am waiting for the Ministry of Finance to provide us with the necessary assessment regarding the budget revenues during this particularly difficult period in the economy and, depending on what we find, with all the transparency, we will explain what can be done, the timetable and so on," said Violeta Alexandru.

The Labour Minister added that "pensions will certainly increase", because the Government realizes "the needs of pensioners to cover all their necessary expenses".