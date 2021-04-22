 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Labour Ministry: Victims of domestic violence won't live in fear anymore; abusers to be monitored through GPS

yourstory.com
violență, femei, stop

Victims of domestic violence won't live in fear anymore, for the abusers are going to be monitored through GPS from now on, through an electronic bracelet they will be given the moment when the restraining order is issued against them, according to a release on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Labour.

In case that the limits imposed by the order are being stepped over, the authorities will receive the signal immediately and they will intervene in the shortest amount of time, agerpres.ro confirms.

The post came after the Romanian Parliament adopted a legislative proposal regarding the electronic bracelet meant for the monitoring of such abusers.

The Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday unanimously (310 votes) adopted as the decision-making body the draft law on the electronic monitoring, as part of some judiciary and criminal procedures.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.