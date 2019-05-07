LabourMin Budai: We are aware of lack of labor force in Romania

We are aware of the lack of labor force in Romania, and when the business environment shows a little more empathy towards the employees, their efficiency will surely increase, Minister of Labor and Social Justice Marius Budai said on Tuesday at the first edition of the specialist conference Working Romania.

"We are aware of the lack of workforce in Romania and at some point called on the business environment. When the business environment shows a little more empathy to the employees and they feel respected, their efficiency will surely increase. As you know, at the end of last year, we signed a Memorandum whereby we declared the field of construction a priority area for Romania," Budai said.In his turn, Cristian Erbasu, CEO Constructions Erbasu, pointed out that Romanian workers abroad are not only thinking about salary when they are proposed to return to the country."We have a problem with tax evasion in construction, where 70pct of employees work 'off the books'. Then we talk about the exodus of the employees. The Romanian workers abroad do not only think about salary, but also about working conditions - health insurance, other extra-salary benefits. A good salary in Romania could reach 1,500 - 2,000 euro per month. (...) Predictability is needed and construction companies suffer from a lack of constancy," Erbasu said.