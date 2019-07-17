Liberal head Orban on Ursula von der Leyen's confirmation as EC President: It's a victory for us

Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that for the National Liberal Party (PNL), the election of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission President is a victory, as the Liberals can thus best support Romania's interests.

"For us, it's a victory. (...) [Von der Leyen's] approval avails PNL's partnership relation with the President of the European Commission, enabling it to support the interests of Romania, influence decisions at European level to Romania's benefit. For instance, by increasing subsidies per hectare for Romanian farmers, maintaining cohesion funds allocations in the EU budget, which is again important, because given its lower development level, Romania is a recipient of cohesion funds, getting easier access to direct EU funding; we are on the last spot as regards research and innovation, so if we succeed in obtaining financing here, we succeed in developing this segment," Orban said at the public broadcaster TVR 1.The European Parliament confirmed on Tuesday Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission President in a 383 to 327 vote, with 22 abstentions.