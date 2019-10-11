Liberal leader after consultations with President:PNL ready to assume governing if early elections not possible

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday, after the consultations with President Iohannis, that PNL is ready to assume governing if the organization of early elections is not possible, mentioning that the party leader is their proposal for prime minister.

"At the constitutional consultations called after the fall of the PSD government I presented PNL's position to the President. This is a very clear position - if an agreement can be reached to have early elections, we support the return to the people, giving the citizens the quickest assurance that they have the possibility to decide on a new Parliament. If this is not possible and if the President of Romania asks us to form the government, the National Liberal Party is ready to assume the responsibility of governing and form a government around the National Liberal Party," Orban said.He added that PNL's proposal for prime minister is the chairman of the party."We are at the stage of consultations, we are waiting for the President's decision and we will support it. If the decision is to form a government, we will hold talks with all partners. (...) PNL has been ready since long to assume government, we have seasoned experts and professionals," said Orban.The Liberal leader refrained from revealing any names of potential ministers."We are extremely strict in complying with the law, I respect my colleagues and therefore I won't publicly mention any name; I will publicly present the list after the decision to form a new government," said Orban.Asked if the Pro Romania party would support such a government, Orban replied: "I've seen they have other plans. We are waiting for them to express their positions." He stressed that "the PNL is definitely against any government that includes the PSD."