Liberal leader Ludovic Orban says he is against any other government reshuffle

:14Liberal leader and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday that he does not agree with "any other government reshuffle", mentioning that no one disputes the Prime Minister's constitutional power to replace a member of the government, but that this requires a discussion and an objective assessment of the ministers' activity.

"I do not agree with any other reshuffle, I tell you from the beginning. As a matter of fact, we have amended, supplemented the coalition agreement, stating that there must be an objective, no one disputes the constitutional provisions and the constitutional powers of the Prime Minister. On the other hand, we are in a coalition and the ministers' activity must be discussed and assessed objectively," Orban said, as he attended the National Anthem Day ceremony in the Bucharest Tricolor Square.

With regard to the Finance portfolio, Orban said that he will initiate a dialogue with the Prime Minister for them to come to a solution that truly allows filling the Finance portfolio and "carrying out the government's public finance program."

"As I said before Minister Nazare's dismissal [as Finance Minister], if you look at the budget data you will see that there was absolutely no reason for him to be sacked. In fact, I cannot even understand why the Prime Minister says that he will keep office as interim FinMin for 45 days whilst the National Liberal Party has many valuable finance and budget experts who are capable to take over the portfolio. People like Bogdan Hutuca, Sebastian Burduja, Lucian Heius, we have an extremely strong public finance team and I don't understand why the Prime Minister should stay in office for 45 days. I will have a discussion with him to start the procedure for appointing a Finance Minister. I will be in dialogue with the Premier for us to find a solution to fill the Finance portfolio, to ensure the carrying out of the government's public finance program," Orban said, Agerpres informs.