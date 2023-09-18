Liberal MP Stanescu says health should not be used for political attacks, motion on health - a trap

National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Vetuta Stanescu said on Monday that health should not be turned into a "springboard for political attacks" and asked MPs not to vote for the simple motion against Health Minister Alexandru Rafila.

"The Ministry of Health led by Alexandru Rafila has designed programmes for people, for patients, and patients do not and should not have political colour. Health is an area that interests and affects us all and at no time should it be turned into a springboard for political attacks, whether we are at rule or in the opposition. For the good of our nation, for the health of the Romanian people, we should join hands and think constructively, to be part of the solution and in no case part of the problem, only in this way will things be able to go in the direction we want, and the winners in the end will be all of us," said Vetuta Stanescu at the debate on the simple motion on health in the Chamber of Deputies.