LocalElections2020/ MAI requests BEC extend voting period for those in proximity of polling stations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) has sent, on Sunday, to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) a request by which the latter are asked to analyze the possibility of extending the voting period after 21:00 hrs for the persons who are waiting to express their constitutional right in the proximity of polling stations.

The information was confirmed, for AGERPRES, by MAI officials.

Presently, according to the law, the voters who, at 21:00 hrs, are within the polling station can exercise the right to vote.

Voting is taking place, on Sunday, following some health protection rules imposed by the authorities in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which include the wearing of masks, disinfection, but also maintaining the minimum distance of one meter between participants in the electoral process.

AGERPRES .