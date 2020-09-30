LocalElections2020/Orban: There is no need to count again votes in district 1

Leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party) Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday evening stated that there is no need to count again votes in district 1 of the Capital City.

"In district 1, if Cristina Grigorescu [the PNL candidate for the Local Council of district 1 - editor's note] did not go to the second floor and if no one called to tell me that there was no team of gendarmes to guard the bags with votes, we would have seen (...) God knows what misfortune. (...) But there is no need to recount votes, we just need to consider the minutes made by the delegates at the polling stations. Votes should only be counted again when there are four or five situations of fraud signalled," Orban told B1 private television broadcaster.He accused PSD of "remaining in the 1990s in terms of electoral behaviour".