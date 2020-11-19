Hungary and Poland blockade of the EU relaunch plan "negatively affects the entire European Union", Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in an interview for AFP on Thursday, a few hours before a European summit, according to AGERPRES.

"It is in everyone's interest that the relaunch plan be adopted as soon as possible, because it will benefit every Hungarian citizen, just like every citizen of any other country," the premier said.

Asked about the confusion that sometimes occurs by name coincidence between himself and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, Ludovic Orban said that "the attitude towards the EU" makes the difference.



"People should judge us based on we do, according to our decisions, our respect, our attitude within the EU, which must seek to support its unity, to improve the functioning of its institutions, to influence the decisions taken at European level so that they generate positive effects for all," he said.