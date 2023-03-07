MAE: Over 50,000 youngsters from 146 non-EU countries applied for annual scholarship programme

Over 50,000 young people from 146 non-EU countries have submitted their applications within the annual Scholarship Programme offered by Romania, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in the 2023-2024 academic year, a MAE release sent to AGERPRES informs.

The candidates interested were able to upload their individual application on the online platform StudyinRomania between 15 December 2022 and 1 March 2023, with the results of the selection to be announced on 15 April. A total of 50,857 applications were submitted from candidates from 146 countries.

Of these, 23,766 candidates expressed their intention to enroll for bachelor's degree studies, 25,526 for master's degree and 1,565 for PhD studies. The number marks an important increase compared to the previous academic years when 959 applications have been submitted (2020-2021), 4,593 applications (2021-2022) and 44,733 applications (2022-2023), respectively.

"Taking into account the major interest which this programme enjoys, I am convinced that the scholarships will contribute to a more efficient promotion at international level of the Romanian higher education institutions, as well as the creation of some bridges between Romania and the students' countries of origin, facilitating the formation of their future intellectual elites," State Secretary for inter-institutional relations Janina Sitaru underscored.

Through the active promotion of education as a central instrument of cultural diplomacy and by introducing the "education and youngsters" theme on the agenda of priorities of our country's multilateral diplomacy, the MAE reconfirms the priority attention it grants to encouraging multiculturalism and multilingualism in the world, the Romanian Ministry representatives mention.

Through the easy access of the annual Scholarship Programme, the MAE has developed, with the support of the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) within the Education Ministry a multi-device online platform for an exclusively online submission of applications for this programme. AGERPRES