MAE - travel advisory: UK, affected by Storm 'Bella' on Sunday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs Romanian citizens who are, transit or intend to travel to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland that, according to the data transmitted by the local authorities, the territory of this country will be affected by Storm 'Bella' on Sunday.

According to the weather forecast, precipitation and wind gusts of up to 112 km/h are expected.

A code orange for strong wind has been issued for Wales and counties on the south coast of England.The British authorities are urging the general public in the affected areas to avoid road trips due to strong wind gusts and rainfall that can lead to the fall of high voltage poles.At the same time, there are possible disruptions to air traffic - delays and cancellations of flights at airports in the affected area - but also disruptions of rail travel due to strong wind gusts and torrential rains.Additional information provided by the UK Meteorological Office is available at: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/.Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: +44 20 7602 7328; +44 20 7602 9833; +44 20 7603 6694; +44 20 7602 5193; +44 20 7603 0572; +44 20 7602 2065; of the Consulate General in Manchester: +44 (0) 161 236 0478; +44 (0) 161 237 5513; +44 (0) 161 236 9687; +44 (0) 161 236 8995; of the Consulate General in Edinburgh: +44 (0) 131 524 9491, +44 (0) 131 524 9492, the calls being redirected to the Center for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators in regime permanently.Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special, emergency situation also have at their disposal the permanent telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: + 44 (0) 77 387 16 335; Consulate General in Manchester: +44 (0) 75 35 604 342; Consulate General in Edinburgh: +44 (0) 7951 858 445.The MAE recommends consulting the Internet pages http://londra.mae.ro, http://edinburgh.mae.ro, http://manchester.mae.ro, http://www.meteoalarm.eu/, http: / /www.mae.ro/ and reminds that Romanians traveling abroad have at their disposal the application "Travel safely" (http://www.mae.ro/app_cs), which provides information and travel advice.

AGERPRES