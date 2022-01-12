MAE: Viorel Mosanu - appointed Special Representative for the South Caucasus of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the appointment of Ambassador Viorel Mosanu as Special Representative for the South Caucasus of the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The OSCE Chairmanship of the OSCE is being held by Poland from January to December 2022, according to an MAE release.

The appointment of Ambassador Viorel Mosanu in this important position "took place following the deep cooperation and coordination between Romania and Poland, especially following the efforts of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, in the dialogue with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, and in virtue of the "excellent relations between the two countries, based on a solid bilateral Strategic Partnership," the quoted source states.

Taking over the mandate of OSCE Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the MAE, takes place "at a time when the region is going through an important moment, marked by renewed EU diplomatic efforts, supported by Romania, in the direction of developing regional cooperation and supporting the settlement of protracted conflicts".

According to the MAE, the nomination of a Romanian diplomat in this position "is a concrete result of the constant interest and efforts of the Romanian diplomacy given to the issue of resolving the protracted conflicts in the EU's Eastern Neighborhood".

According to the release, starting from the initiative of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, supported by ten other European counterparts, the topic of protracted conflicts was introduced in 2021 by Romania on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council. In addition, a structured discussion on the topic was held at the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich format) in May 2021 in Lisbon. Subsequently, Minister Bogdan Aurescu, together with his counterparts from Austria and Lithuania, conducted a diplomatic tour to the three states of the South Caucasus (Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia) on June 24-26, 2021, in coordination and with the mandate of the High Representative/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, followed by the presentation of conclusions and proposals by the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs at a subsequent FAC meeting, Agerpres informs.