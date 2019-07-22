Mandatory private pension funds report June 2019 assets of over 55.15 billion lei, up 26.12pct

Romania's mandatory private pension funds had assets of over 55.15 billion lei on 30 June 2019, up 26.12 percent against the level recorded in the similar month of last year, according to data with the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF).

Government bonds made up the largest share of the assets, namely 32.24 billion lei and a 58.46 percent share. The second largest component was stocks, worth 10.9 billion lei (19.76 percent). Bank deposits ranked third, at 4.18 billion lei and 7.5 percent of the total assets.According to ASF data, the total assets of Pillar II pension plans amounted to 55.150 billion on 30 June 2019, with their net asset value standing at 55.140 billion lei.Mandatory private pension funds had 7.341 million contributors. According to the ASF data, since the beginning of the collection, the contributions have been made for 7.212 million participants.In April 2019, contributions for 3.875 million participants were paid into the plans, whereas no contribution was made for 3.446 million.The following pension plans are available on Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensions, Wings, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.