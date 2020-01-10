Mandatory private pension plans report Nov. 2019 assets of 60.09 billion lei, up 26.48pct y-o-y

Mandatory private pension plans had assets worth over 60.09 billion lei, as of November 30, 2019, up 26.48pct y-o-y, according to data with the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities hold the highest share in the assets, at 37.1 billion lei, or 60.91pct. Coming in second were stocks, at 13.4 billion lei (22.5pct). Corporate bonds were in third place, at 4.236 billion lei, or 6.95pct of the total assets.According to the same data, the total asset value of the Pillar II pension plans, as they are also known as, was 60.939 billion lei, as of November 30, 2019, with a net asset value of 60.920 billion lei.The mandatory private pension plans had 7.423 million contributors. According to the ASF data, contributions for 7.298 million participants have been transferred to the system since the beginning of their collection.In September 2019, contributions were paid for 3.955 million contributors, while for 3.448 million the contributions were not paid in.Active Pillar II pension plans comprise: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital