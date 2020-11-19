MApN - ready to transport 15 COVID patients on Thursday, from Bucharest to Moldavia hospitals

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) is ready to transport, on Thursday, from Bucharest to hospitals in the Moldavia region, 15 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, who are in serious condition.

The Ministry of National Defence informs that, in a first flight, a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, is carrying, as an emergency, five patients suffering from COVID 19, on the route Otopeni - Bacau - Iasi.

The next flights will be planned in the next period. The transport of patients from the hospital units to the airport is done by three SMURD [Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication] ambulances and two ambulances of the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service.The mission is carried out following the approval of the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, upon request of the Secretary of State and Head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, representatives of this ministry inform.The medical team consists of specialists from the Ministry of National Defence and SMURD Bucharest.