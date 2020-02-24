Maramures: Several Romanians, expected to arrive from Italy; 5 quarantine spaces established

The Maramures County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) announced, on Monday, that five locations were identified and established as adequate quarantine spaces, given that, on Monday, several Romanians from Italy are expected to arrive in Maramures County.

The five quarantine space are situated in Baia Mare, Sighetu Marmatiei, Viseul de Sus, Borsa and Valea Chioarului.According to the CJSU, it was decided to postpone the travel to Italy of pupils and teachers from Maramures school involved in educational projects with institutions/educational units from Italy, for a period of 30 days."We decided to discuss, in a videoconference system, with the local public administration authorities, in order to know the situation of Maramures natives that left to work in Italy, but also to relay to them the recommendations of specialists regarding the prevention and limiting of possible infections [ed.n. with coronavirus]. We took the necessary measures to be informed upon entry into the country, about the arrival in the county of Maramures natives or citizens that came or transited areas affected by this disease in Italy," wrote, in Facebook post, the prefect of Maramures County, Nicolae-Silviu Ungur.The prefect of Maramures County also mentioned that in the county there only one person recently returned from China, who chose self-isolation at home."The persons from our country in isolation or in quarantine are not sick, only under suspicion of the disese (...) An example of good practice is that of the citizen from the locality of Negreia. He self-isolated, he was permanently monitored by medics, he respected the indications of the medical personnel, being clinically healthy and the medical measure will be lifted. We mention that Dr. Constantin Opris County Emergency Hospital in Baia Mare is not a quarantine location and that this medical unit has no rooms/special spaces established," Ungur mentioned.He urges citizens to respect the measures recommended by doctors."We urge the citizens to prove responsibility in respecting the measures recommended by medics and we ask them to maintain an atmosphere of calm, in order to allow the authorities and the medical personnel to be able to handle the emergency situations," Nicolae-Silviu Ungur said.On Monday, several Romanians from Italy are expected to reach Maramures County entering the country through the border crossing point at Petea, Satu Mare county. AGERPRES