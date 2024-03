Marcel Ciolacu behaving like political thug, USR mayors, under daily assault (USR leader)

Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula believes that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader "makes mafia style politics", maintaining that USR mayors, "under daily assault", are forced to sign the PSD membership.

"Marcel Ciolacu behaves like a political thug. USR mayors are under daily assault. Either they join the mafia or everybody knows what happens to you. Marcel Ciolacu "takes care" of you if you sign the PSD membership. If you don't, if you resist, you'll be handled by a few audits from the Court of Auditors, a little file, bankruptcy of the town hall. That's how the political thug from Buzau, Hayssam's stalker, the purse-carrier of the corrupt and perverted, the failed SRI [Romanian intelligence service, editor's note] doctorate student Marcel Ciolacu, understands politics. Mafia style. Just like Adrian Nastase when his head was filled and he was dreaming of having Romania on a platter. The noose is tightening, Marcele!" wrote Drula on Facebook on Friday.